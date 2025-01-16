Saif Ali Khan stabbed: How Saif Ali Khan got stabbed by robbers at his Mumbai residence?

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai residence, 'Satguru Sharan' in the Bandra area, late Wednesday night. The shocking incident occurred around 2:30 am, in the early hours of Thursday, when the actor was assaulted by an unknown assailant. Saif sustained six injuries as a result of the attack, prompting immediate medical attention. He was rushed to the renowned Lilavati Hospital, where hospital authorities confirmed that the actor underwent surgery to treat his wounds. This attack has left fans and the public stunned, as Saif Ali Khan, known for his prominent roles in Indian cinema, recovers from the traumatic incident. The police are investigating the attack, with reports also suggesting potential links to his maid’s relationship with the assailant.