Published Jan 16, 2025 at 11:15 AM IST
VIDEO: Actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed Inside His Mumbai Home by Intruder, Hospitalised
Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked outside his residence late last night, leaving fans and the film industry in shock. The actor sustained serious injuries after being stabbed and was immediately rushed to Lilawati Hospital for treatment. The Mumbai Police have registered a case and launched an extensive investigation into the shocking incident. Further updates on Saif Ali Khan's condition and the circumstances surrounding the attack are awaited as the nation prays for his speedy recovery.