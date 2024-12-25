VIDEO: FlightRadar Data Shows How Azerbaijan Plane Lost Vertical Speed And Altitude Before Crash

Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243, an Embraer ERJ-190 (registration: 4K-AZ65), crashed under mysterious circumstances during its journey from Baku (GYD) to Grozny (GRV). The 11-year-old aircraft struggled to maintain altitude for over an hour before losing vertical speed and crashing. FlightRadar24 data shows irregularities in altitude and vertical speed, potentially linked to GPS jamming and spoofing near Grozny, causing the aircraft to transmit inaccurate ADS-B data. Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry initially reported 25 survivors, later revising the number to 28 as rescue efforts continued. Tragically, four bodies have been recovered so far. This incident highlights growing concerns over aviation safety in conflict-prone areas.