Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: FlightRadar Data Shows How Azerbaijan Plane Lost Vertical Speed And Altitude Before Crash
Published Dec 25, 2024 at 6:48 PM IST

VIDEO: FlightRadar Data Shows How Azerbaijan Plane Lost Vertical Speed And Altitude Before Crash

Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243, an Embraer ERJ-190 (registration: 4K-AZ65), crashed under mysterious circumstances during its journey from Baku (GYD) to Grozny (GRV). The 11-year-old aircraft struggled to maintain altitude for over an hour before losing vertical speed and crashing. FlightRadar24 data shows irregularities in altitude and vertical speed, potentially linked to GPS jamming and spoofing near Grozny, causing the aircraft to transmit inaccurate ADS-B data. Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry initially reported 25 survivors, later revising the number to 28 as rescue efforts continued. Tragically, four bodies have been recovered so far. This incident highlights growing concerns over aviation safety in conflict-prone areas.

LIVE TV