VIDEO: What's The Bangladesh Independence History That Yunus Govt Is Trying To Distort?

Bangladesh is rewriting its history, and this has sparked a heated debate. New textbooks introduced for the 2025 academic year credit Ziaur Rahman, and not Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman—with declaring the country’s independence in 1971. Now this revision divides a nation already divided and raises questions about political motives, historical accuracy, and national identity. But what is the truth? What is the piece of history that Yunus govt is trying to distort? Let’s revisit Bangladesh’s fight for freedom in 1971. At the heart of this debate lies the question: who formally declared independence?