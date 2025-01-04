Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: What's The Bangladesh Independence History That Yunus Govt Is Trying To Distort?
Published Jan 4, 2025 at 11:17 AM IST

VIDEO: What's The Bangladesh Independence History That Yunus Govt Is Trying To Distort?

Bangladesh is rewriting its history, and this has sparked a heated debate. New textbooks introduced for the 2025 academic year credit Ziaur Rahman, and not Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman—with declaring the country’s independence in 1971. Now this revision divides a nation already divided and raises questions about political motives, historical accuracy, and national identity. But what is the truth? What is the piece of history that Yunus govt is trying to distort? Let’s revisit Bangladesh’s fight for freedom in 1971. At the heart of this debate lies the question: who formally declared independence?

LIVE TV

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: