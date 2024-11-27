Search icon
News / Videos / Global News / Biden Confirms Ceasefire Deal to End Fighting Between Israel, Hezbollah
Published Nov 27, 2024 at 11:49 AM IST

Biden Confirms Ceasefire Deal to End Fighting Between Israel, Hezbollah

US President Joe Biden has confirmed a ceasefire deal aimed at ending hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Brokered by the US, the agreement outlines a two-month cessation of violence, Israeli troop withdrawal from Lebanon, and Hezbollah retreating from the southern Litani River. The deal also includes UN oversight and provisions for displaced Lebanese civilians to return home. While hailed as a step toward de-escalation, critics argue it leaves Hezbollah's influence intact, and Israel retains the right to strike if violations occur. Will this ceasefire bring lasting peace or merely pause the conflict? Here’s what we know so far.

