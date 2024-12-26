Russia Launches 'Inhuman' Christmas Day Attacks on Ukraine; Zelensky, Biden Slam Putin

On Christmas Day, Russia launched a massive and devastating attack on Ukraine, using around 70 missiles and over 100 kamikaze drones. The strikes left six injured in Kharkiv, one dead in Dnipropetrovsk, and plunged half a million people in Kharkiv into darkness amidst freezing temperatures. Rolling blackouts were reported across Kyiv and other regions as Ukrainian authorities struggled to stabilize the power grid. Ukraine's military claimed success in intercepting 59 missiles and 54 drones, but the scale of the assault caused significant damage. Meanwhile, Moldovan President Maia Sandu confirmed that a Russian missile violated Moldovan airspace during the attack, though Romania denied reports of its airspace being breached. Russia’s Defence Ministry described the strikes as targeting Ukraine’s "military-industrial complex," claiming the operation achieved its objectives. Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba called NATO membership the only way to prevent future wars with Russia, warning of potential “revanchist policies” if Ukraine does not join the alliance. He argued that while a ceasefire might be possible in the short term, it won’t ensure lasting peace.