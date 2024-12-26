VIDEO: Donald Trump To Withdraw US From WHO

Donald Trump is reportedly preparing for a groundbreaking decision to pull the United States out of the World Health Organization on the very first day of his potential second term as President. This bold move, which he first initiated in 2020 during his previous tenure, could redefine the global health landscape. As the largest donor to the WHO, the US contributes significantly to its funding and operations. A withdrawal of this magnitude would not only disrupt the organization's financial stability but also reshape international health policies and cooperation, creating ripple effects across nations worldwide.