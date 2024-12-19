VIDEO: IDF Orders Evacuations In Central Gaza Amid Imminent Hostage Deal

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have ordered evacuations in central Gaza as part of preparations for an imminent deal to secure the release of hostages. Civilians are being directed to safer areas as tensions rise, with ongoing negotiations focused on resolving the hostage crisis. This move reflects the growing urgency of the situation, as the region faces heightened military operations and security concerns. The evacuations aim to protect non-combatants amid the ongoing conflict, while international attention remains focused on the potential outcomes of these negotiations.