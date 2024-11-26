Search icon
Capital Islamabad On Edge, PTI Workers Stage Protests | Imran Khan
Published Nov 26, 2024 at 4:30 PM IST

Capital Islamabad On Edge, PTI Workers Stage Protests | Imran Khan

Thousands of supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) breached security measures over the weekend to march toward Islamabad, demanding the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The capital has been under lockdown since Saturday as tensions escalate. On Monday, clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement turned deadly, with reports of at least four security personnel and one protester killed. Security forces used tear gas to disperse the crowds, further intensifying the unrest. In response to the deteriorating situation, the Pakistan Army issued strict “shoot at sight” orders, highlighting the gravity of the crisis gripping the nation.

