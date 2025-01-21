Search icon
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Global Leaders Extend Congratulations to President Donald Trump
Published Jan 21, 2025 at 11:26 AM IST

VIDEO: Global Leaders Extend Congratulations to President Donald Trump

World leaders from various nations have extended their heartfelt congratulations to President Donald Trump as he makes his return to the White House. Prominent figures such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have expressed their well wishes and optimism for collaboration under his renewed leadership. The congratulatory messages highlight the significance of international partnerships and the anticipation of strengthened diplomatic ties during his presidency. This moment marks a pivotal chapter in global politics, with leaders uniting in their acknowledgment of Trump's political resurgence.

