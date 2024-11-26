Search icon
Published Nov 26, 2024 at 6:09 PM IST

Complete Chaos In Pakistan, PTI Protestors At D- Chowk In Islamabad | Breaking News

PTI protesters reached D-Chowk in islamabad...Thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party supporters breach security measures to march to the capital, Islamabad, which has been locked down since Saturday, seeking the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan...Meanwhile At least four security personnel and one demonstrator were reportedly killed on Monday, as scores of supporters of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan marched towards the capital and were stopped by tear gas canisters fired by the cops, prompting the country's Army to later issue ‘shoot at sight’ orders.

