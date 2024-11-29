Search icon
News / Videos / Global News / Putin Says Oreshnik As Powerful as Nuclear Weapon, Can Turn Everything Into Dust
Published Nov 29, 2024 at 11:30 AM IST

Putin Says Oreshnik As Powerful as Nuclear Weapon, Can Turn Everything Into Dust

Russian President Vladimir Putin has unveiled the staggering power of the Oreshnik missile, a weapon he claims rivals the destructive force of nuclear arms. Capable of generating an immense temperature of 4,000 degrees Celsius on impact—comparable to the Sun's surface temperature of 5,500 degrees—this missile has the ability to reduce any target to dust. Putin's declaration not only highlights the missile’s unprecedented power but also signals Russia’s growing prowess in military technology and its advancements in high-grade weaponry. As tensions rise globally, this revelation adds a new dimension to the ongoing arms race, emphasizing Russia’s strategic dominance.

