Rajnath Singh Meets Putin: Calls Moscow-New Delhi Friendship 'Deeper Than Deepest Ocean'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a significant meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Tuesday. The leaders reaffirmed the deep-rooted ties between India and Russia, emphasizing the immense potential of their strategic partnership. During the discussion, both Singh and Putin highlighted the importance of combined efforts to address global challenges and foster mutual growth. They expressed optimism that collaborative initiatives in defense, technology, and economic sectors would yield remarkable outcomes, further strengthening the long-standing friendship between the two nations. The meeting underscores India’s commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations with Russia, even amid shifting global dynamics.