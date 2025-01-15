Search icon
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Arrested Over Failed Martial Law Attempt
Published Jan 15, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST

VIDEO: Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Arrested Over Failed Martial Law Attempt

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested for questioning by the country’s anti-corruption agency on January 15. The arrest followed weeks of political turmoil sparked by Yoon’s controversial martial law decree. Yoon was taken into custody after he left his residence in a motorcade, accompanied by investigators. The South Korean President faced multiple investigations, including accusations of insurrection, a charge that carries severe penalties. Yoon had previously evaded arrest following a failed attempt earlier in January 2025, when his security team blocked law enforcement from approaching his residence. In a pre-recorded message following his arrest, Yoon dismissed the investigations as "illegal," and claimed that responding to them was necessary to avoid bloodshed. The Corruption Investigation Office has 48 hours to hold Yoon before seeking an extension for further detention.

