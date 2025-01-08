Published Jan 8, 2025 at 10:24 AM IST
VIDEO: Donald Trump Vows To Use Military Force To Take Control Over Greenland, Panama
On Tuesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump made a bold statement, declaring that he would not dismiss the possibility of using military force to assert control over the Panama Canal and Greenland. Trump emphasized his belief in the strategic importance of these regions and underscored his desire for the United States to take charge of them. This declaration has sparked widespread debate and raised questions about the potential implications of such a move on international relations, sovereignty, and global geopolitics.