VIDEO: Trump Slams Democrats Over New Orleans Truck Attack, Calls It “Act of Pure Evil”

Former President Donald Trump has fiercely criticized Democrats following the horrific New Orleans truck attack that left 15 people dead and several injured. Labeling the act as an "Act of Pure Evil," Trump condemned what he described as the "failure of liberal policies" to address rising threats to public safety. The attack, which involved a vehicle plowing into New Year’s revelers, has sent shockwaves across the nation. Authorities are investigating the incident, with the suspect, Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, in custody. Trump’s comments have reignited political debates on security measures, immigration policies, and crime prevention.