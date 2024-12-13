VIDEO: Donald Trump Names Time's 'Person Of The Year' For 2024

President-elect Donald Trump was recognized for the second time by Time magazine as its person of the year. The honors for the businessman-turned-politician are a measure of Trump's remarkable comeback from an ostracized former president who refused to accept his election loss four years ago to a president-elect who won the White House decisively in November. Before he was set to ring the New York Stock Exchange's opening bell at 9:30 a.m., a first for him, Trump spoke at the exchange and called it “a tremendous honor.” “Time Magazine, getting this honor for the second time, I think it like it better this time actually,” he said.