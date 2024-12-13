Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Donald Trump Names Time's 'Person Of The Year' For 2024
Published Dec 13, 2024 at 12:37 PM IST

VIDEO: Donald Trump Names Time's 'Person Of The Year' For 2024

President-elect Donald Trump was recognized for the second time by Time magazine as its person of the year. The honors for the businessman-turned-politician are a measure of Trump's remarkable comeback from an ostracized former president who refused to accept his election loss four years ago to a president-elect who won the White House decisively in November. Before he was set to ring the New York Stock Exchange's opening bell at 9:30 a.m., a first for him, Trump spoke at the exchange and called it “a tremendous honor.” “Time Magazine, getting this honor for the second time, I think it like it better this time actually,” he said.

LIVE TV