VIDEO Purports To Show Women Being Released From Syria’s Saydnaya Prison As Rebels Overthrow Assad

An online video purported to show rebels freeing dozens of women at the notorious Saydnaya prison in Syria, where rights groups say thousands were tortured and killed. Syrian state television broadcast a rebel statement on Sunday saying President Bashar Assad had been overthrown and all prisoners had been released. The rebels urged people to preserve the institutions of “the free Syrian state,” and announced a curfew in Damascus from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Sunday, Assad fled to Moscow and received asylum from his longtime ally, Russian media said, hours after a rebel advance seized control of Damascus and ended his family’s 50 years of iron rule.