26/11 Mumbai Attacks: India's Most Wanted Terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki Dies in Pakistan

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: One of India's most wanted terrorists and banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) deputy chief Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, died in Pakistan 's Lahore on Friday. Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki is the alleged plotter of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, a designated terrorist by the United Nations. Earlier in 2023, Makki was also designated as a global terrorist by the UN, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo. According to reports, he died after suffering a cardiac arrest.