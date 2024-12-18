Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Congress To Gherao UP Vidhan Sabha, Ajay Rai Says, 'UP Destroyed Under BJP Government'
Published Dec 18, 2024 at 11:24 AM IST

VIDEO: Congress To Gherao UP Vidhan Sabha, Ajay Rai Says, 'UP Destroyed Under BJP Government'

Congress has announced plans to gherao the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, with party leader Ajay Rai accusing the BJP government of causing widespread destruction in the state. Rai, in his statement, criticized the BJP’s governance, highlighting issues such as law and order, economic challenges, and social unrest. The Congress protest aims to draw attention to these concerns and demand accountability from the state government. The demonstration is expected to be a significant political event, reflecting growing discontent among opposition parties regarding the BJP's leadership in Uttar Pradesh.

LIVE TV