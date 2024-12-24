VIDEO: Allu Arjun Arrives At Chikkadpally Police Stn, To Be Quizzed On Sandhya Theatre Stampede

In the latest development surrounding the Pushpa 2 stampede case, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been summoned by the Hyderabad police for questioning. The tragic incident, which occurred during the premiere of his highly anticipated film on December 4, led to the death of a woman and raised alarming questions about crowd management at such large-scale events. The stampede reportedly unfolded as fans gathered in overwhelming numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor, resulting in chaos and an unfortunate loss of life. Hyderabad police are investigating the circumstances that led to the tragedy, with Allu Arjun’s statement expected to play a crucial role in the inquiry. The incident has sparked widespread public concern, bringing attention to the safety protocols followed at high-profile events. Meanwhile, the actor, known for his massive fan following and blockbuster films, is cooperating with authorities as the case unfolds. This development has cast a shadow over the excitement surrounding Pushpa 2, one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema.