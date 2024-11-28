BJP General Secretary Meets Amit Shah, Discussion Took Place Over Making Fadnavis As CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leader Vinod Tawde recently met in the national capital for a crucial discussion concerning the growing discontent among the Maratha community over the potential appointment of Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister. The meeting, which lasted for approximately 40 minutes, centered on addressing the concerns and anger expressed by the Maratha community regarding Fadnavis’ leadership. Shah sought feedback from Tawde, who is well-versed in the community’s sentiments, to better understand the issues at hand. This meeting comes amid ongoing political discussions within the BJP, as party leaders work to balance internal dynamics and regional sensitivities ahead of key political decisions.