VIDEO: Amrit Snan Resumes, Saints Head To Triveni Sangam At Mahakumbh

After initially canceling the Amrit Snan due to a stampede, the Akhadas at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj have resumed the ritual, considering the massive gathering of devotees for Mauni Amavasya. To ensure safety, authorities have strengthened security measures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences, with CM Yogi assuring that the situation is under control. The DIG Mahakumbh stated that arrangements are now in place, and the ‘Amrit Snan’ will continue as planned. Despite the tragedy, devotees are expected to continue participating in the festival, which spans from January 12 to February 26.