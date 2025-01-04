Search icon
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Annamalai's Heartwarming Conversation With A Tamil Speaking American Married To An Indian
Published Jan 4, 2025 at 6:26 PM IST

VIDEO: Annamalai's Heartwarming Conversation With A Tamil Speaking American Married To An Indian

BJP leader Annamalai recently shared a heartwarming interaction with an American fluent in Tamil, married to a native of Tamil Nadu. During their conversation, the American spoke passionately about their admiration for Tamil culture and language, underscoring the global appeal and rich heritage of Tamil traditions. The exchange not only celebrated the American’s deep connection to Tamil but also highlighted the beauty of cultural exchange, inspiring audiences and showcasing the timeless charm of Tamil heritage that transcends borders.

