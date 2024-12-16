VIDEO: BJP Submits Notice In Lok Sabha Over ‘Missing’ Nehru Files, Demands Thorough Investigation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha regarding the alleged disappearance of important files related to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The BJP has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter, calling for accountability and transparency over the missing documents. The controversy has sparked a political debate, with the opposition accusing the ruling government of trying to politicize the issue, while the BJP insists on uncovering the truth behind the missing files. The matter is expected to be discussed in the upcoming parliamentary session.