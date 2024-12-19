Search icon
VIDEO: Boat Carrying 30 Passengers Capsizes Near Gateway of India in Mumbai, Rescue Ops Underway
Published Dec 19, 2024 at 8:31 AM IST

VIDEO: Boat Carrying 30 Passengers Capsizes Near Gateway of India in Mumbai, Rescue Ops Underway

A person was killed after a boat carrying nearly 60 passengers capsized near Uran, Karanja here on Wednesday. The boat was en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island when the mishap took place. Visuals from the site showed passengers wearing life jackets being rescued and transferred to another boat, as the vessel gradually sank into the sea. "A ferry with approximately 60 people sank off the coast of Mumbai. 20 survivors have been rescued so far and are on board the Indian Coast Guard ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan. One dead body has also been recovered while search operations are being carried out by ICG ships. More details are being ascertained", said Indian Coast Guard officials in a statement. 

