Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: CM Yogi Meets Senior From Administration, Asks For Report Of MahaKumbh Stampede
Published Jan 29, 2025 at 12:40 PM IST

VIDEO: CM Yogi Meets Senior From Administration, Asks For Report Of MahaKumbh Stampede

Following the stampede-like situation at the MahaKumbh in Prayagraj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held an urgent meeting with top administration officials. The CM emphasized the need for accountability and a thorough review to prevent such incidents in the future. As part of the effort, he has called for a detailed report on the stampede to understand its causes and implement necessary measures for the safety of devotees. This move reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of pilgrims during large-scale religious events like the MahaKumbh.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: