VIDEO: CM Yogi Meets Senior From Administration, Asks For Report Of MahaKumbh Stampede

Following the stampede-like situation at the MahaKumbh in Prayagraj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held an urgent meeting with top administration officials. The CM emphasized the need for accountability and a thorough review to prevent such incidents in the future. As part of the effort, he has called for a detailed report on the stampede to understand its causes and implement necessary measures for the safety of devotees. This move reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of pilgrims during large-scale religious events like the MahaKumbh.