News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Demolition Of Slums, Delhi LG VK Saxena Attacks Kejriwal For 'Misleading People' | Delhi Polls
Published Jan 13, 2025 at 12:15 PM IST

VIDEO: Demolition Of Slums, Delhi LG VK Saxena Attacks Kejriwal For 'Misleading People' | Delhi Polls

After Arvind Kejriwal's fearmongering over the demolition of slums in Delhi, Delhi L-G VK Saxena has called Kejriwal's allegations "a complete lie." This comes after Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has "tendered" the land for the Shakur Basti slum. Kejriwal accused L-G Saxena of "changing the rules." Saxena denied Kejriwal's allegations and affirmed that the Delhi Development Authority has neither changed the land use of this colony nor given any eviction or demolition notice and accused Kejriwal of "misleading" the people.

