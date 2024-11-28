Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / Drunk Audi Driver Wreaks Havoc in Ahmedabad, Caught Smoking After Crash!
Published Nov 28, 2024 at 2:23 PM IST

Drunk Audi Driver Wreaks Havoc in Ahmedabad, Caught Smoking After Crash!

Chaos erupted in Ahmedabad when a drunk Audi driver crashed his vehicle and, in a shocking display of nonchalance, was seen casually smoking inside the wreckage. Eyewitnesses who witnessed the bizarre aftermath were left stunned by the driver’s reckless behavior, with some capturing the moment on camera. The crash has sparked a strong public outcry, raising serious concerns about road safety and the growing issue of drunk driving in the city. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with a focus on holding the driver accountable for his dangerous actions. The incident has reignited debates over the need for stricter measures to combat reckless driving and ensure safer roads.

LIVE TV