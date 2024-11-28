Drunk Audi Driver Wreaks Havoc in Ahmedabad, Caught Smoking After Crash!

Chaos erupted in Ahmedabad when a drunk Audi driver crashed his vehicle and, in a shocking display of nonchalance, was seen casually smoking inside the wreckage. Eyewitnesses who witnessed the bizarre aftermath were left stunned by the driver’s reckless behavior, with some capturing the moment on camera. The crash has sparked a strong public outcry, raising serious concerns about road safety and the growing issue of drunk driving in the city. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with a focus on holding the driver accountable for his dangerous actions. The incident has reignited debates over the need for stricter measures to combat reckless driving and ensure safer roads.