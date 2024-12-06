Search icon
Published Dec 6, 2024 at 1:57 PM IST

What Eknath Shinde Says On Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, speaking after the historic swearing-in ceremony, congratulated CM Devendra Fadnavis and expressed gratitude for the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shinde highlighted the achievements of the past 2.5 years under the Mahayuti alliance, describing them as landmark decisions that will be remembered in "golden letters." Reflecting on his humble roots as a farmer's son, Shinde emphasized his dedication to serving the people as a "common man." He acknowledged the growing strength of his political journey, noting the increase in support from 40 to 60 legislators. As Deputy CM, Shinde pledged his full cooperation and support to CM Fadnavis, reiterating his commitment to Maharashtra's progress and development. 
 

