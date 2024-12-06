Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' March: Security Heightened, Borders Sealed Off

he farmers' protest for the fulfillment of their demands continues unabated. According to farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, a group, or ‘jatha,’ of 101 farmers is set to move towards the national capital from the Shambhu Border today at 1:00 pm. In light of this development, security measures have been heightened in key areas to ensure the protest proceeds peacefully without disrupting traffic. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to manage any potential challenges while maintaining public order. This marks another significant step in the ongoing movement as farmers remain steadfast in their cause.