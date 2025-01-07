HMPV: 6 Cases Reported in India, Government Urges People to Stay Calm

HMPV: Viewers, two children in Chennai have tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus or HMPV in India and are currently receiving treatment. With these two new cases, the total number of confirmed HMPV infections in India have raised to six...Earlier, four children were found positive, two from Karnataka's Bengaluru and one each from Gujarat and Kolkata.....However, the union Health Minister JP Nadda has reassured the public, and emphasised that the government is well prepared to manage any rise in respiratory illness...The governments in Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have issued guidelines similar to those followed during Covid-19 to ensure preparedness for potential health challenges related to HMPV....HMPV was first identified in 2001 and is a respiratory infection that causes flu-like symptoms, which can affect all ages....This has gained attention after its outbreak was reported in China.