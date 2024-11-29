Search icon
Published Nov 29, 2024 at 3:54 PM IST

Huge Face Off Between Advocate Ishkaran Bhandari vs AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Over Ajmer Dargah Row

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) expressed its anger over the Ajmer court's decision to hear a petition that claimed that there might be a presence of a Shiva temple under the Ajmer dargah. AIMPLB has also issued an warning over the survey. Watch Arnab debate the issue that has divided opinions. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) warns of an 'explosive situation' in the country amid the ongoing Ajmer Dargah survey, expressing concerns over potential unrest and its impact on communal harmony.

