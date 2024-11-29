Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / Jagdeep Dhankar Slams Disruption Of Rajya Sabha By Opposition, Raises Concern Over Wasted Time
Published Nov 29, 2024 at 6:09 PM IST

Jagdeep Dhankar Slams Disruption Of Rajya Sabha By Opposition, Raises Concern Over Wasted Time

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on November 29, slammed the opposition Members of the Parliament in Rajya Sabha for sloganeering. During the address, he expressed dismay for the ruckus. Following this, he said that the house is adjourned, and the sessions will resume on December 2nd. "...This cannot be appreciated. We are creating a very bad precedent. Our actions are not public-centric. We are getting into irrelevance..."House adjourned for the day; to meet again at 11 A.M on Monday, 2nd December,” said Jagdeep Dhankhar 
 

LIVE TV