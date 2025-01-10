VIDEO: J&K, 3 Terror Associates Of Lashkar-E-Taiba Arrested In Kulgam

Police and security forces apprehended three terror associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir's Kulgam on January 9. The associates, identified as Ubaid, Maqsood, and Umer were allegedly planning to carry out major terrorist activities in the region and were in close contact with active terrorists of the proscribed terrorist outfit LeT. Police also seized heavy ammunition including AK series rifles, 217 ammunition rounds, and 5 hand grenades that were found with the accused. Further investigations are underway as the militant associates remain detained by the local police and security forces.