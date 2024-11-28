Search icon
News / Videos / India / Eyeball Missing, Stabbed In Chest: Autopsy Of 10-Month-Old Reveals Chilling Details | Manipur Unrest
Published Nov 28, 2024 at 10:46 AM IST

Eyeball Missing, Stabbed In Chest: Autopsy Of 10-Month-Old Reveals Chilling Details | Manipur Unrest

A 10-month-old baby who was among six family members kidnapped and killed by "Kuki militants" in Manipur 's Jiribam district on November 11 was shot in the knee, stabbed in the chest, and hit with a blunt object on the jaw, according to the postmortem report shared by the family. Laishram Lamnganba Singh was last seen on his mother's lap in a photograph that surfaced on a public WhatsApp channel called 'Zogam News', a day after all six members of the same family from the Meitei community were kidnapped from Jiribam by suspects who the Manipur government in a cabinet resolution called "Kuki militants".

