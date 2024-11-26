26/11 Mumbai Attacks: How MARCOS Blunted Pakistani Terrorists Before NSG Stepped In

On 26/11/2008, Mumbai’s iconic landmarks turned into war zones as 10 Pakistani terrorists launched a ruthless attack, creating chaos across the city. From the chaos at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to the heroic rescue at Taj Hotel, Navy commandos fought bravely to save hundreds. In this intense recount, learn how the MARCOS commandos navigated through smoke-filled hallways, enduring fire and grenades to evacuate hostages and neutralize the threat. Don’t miss the dramatic tale of resilience, heroism, and sheer grit as we mark the 16th anniversary of Mumbai Attacks.