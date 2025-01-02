VIDEO: The PM Modi-Diljit Dosanjh Meet That's Breaking The Internet

Renowned Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh marked the first day of 2025 with a memorable interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During their meeting, Diljit broke into an impromptu rendition of his popular song Dhiaan Dhar Mehsoos Kar, filling the room with soulful vibes. The highlight of the moment was PM Modi, who tapped the table in sync with Diljit’s melodies, showcasing his appreciation for the artist’s talent. In a heartwarming video shared by Dosanjh, the duo was seen engaging in a candid conversation about patriotism, nationalism, and their mutual love for yoga. The interaction reflected a blend of art, culture, and shared values, leaving fans inspired and delighted.