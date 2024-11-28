Retired Judges & Bureaucrats Calls For PM Modi Intervention, Demand Diplomatic Action Against B'desh

A collective of 68 prominent individuals, including retired judges, former civil servants, and a sitting Member of Parliament, has submitted an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for immediate intervention against the escalating atrocities targeting Hindus in Bangladesh. The group, comprising former High Court judges and officers from prestigious services such as the IAS, IPS, IRS, and IFS, has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation. The appeal specifically highlights the recent arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on what they describe as baseless and fabricated sedition charges. The signatories argue that this unjust action exemplifies the growing oppression faced by Hindus in Bangladesh and urge the Prime Minister to take decisive steps to address the issue at both national and international levels.