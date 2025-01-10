Search icon
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: PM Reveals How He Was Driving A Jeep With One Of His RSS Colleague When Tragedy Hit
Published Jan 10, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST

VIDEO: PM Reveals How He Was Driving A Jeep With One Of His RSS Colleague When Tragedy Hit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made headlines as he participated in his first-ever podcast, engaging in an in-depth and candid conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. This landmark discussion provided a rare glimpse into the thoughts and experiences of one of the world’s most prominent leaders, as he delved into a wide array of topics that resonate with India and the global community. During the podcast, PM Modi shared his ambitious vision for India’s future, reflecting on the importance of leadership, innovation, and collective responsibility in driving the nation forward. He offered insights into key moments from his political journey, recounting pivotal experiences that have shaped his governance and decision-making.

