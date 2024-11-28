Politics Over Ajmer Dargah Survey | Exclusive Ground Report

Ladies and gentlemen, a local court in Ajmer directed the issuance of notices to the Ajmer Dargah Committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Archaeological Survey of India regarding a suit claiming the presence of a Shiva temple within the dargah. Filed by plaintiff Vishnu Gupta in September, the suit seeks to declare the dargah as the Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple, revoke its registration, and allow Hindu worship after an ASI survey. First take a look at this ground report filed by my colleague, Sagar.