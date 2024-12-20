VIDEO: 'Rahul Gandhi Was The Orchestrator Of The Dhakka- Mukki', Says, Shehzad Poonawalla

A video from the Parliament premises has surfaced on the internet where Rahul Gandhi can be seen moving towards the gravely injured Pratap Chandra Sarangi and then, on being confronted by the BJP MPs on physically assaulting the politician, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition can be seen turning his back on the senior leader. Rahul Gandhi walking away from the scene is clearly visible in the video. An FIR has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. BJP legal team along with party MPs Anurag Thakur, Bansuri Swaraj and others reached Parliament Street police station to file a complaint against LoP Rahul Gandhi.

