Sambhal Violence: SC Hears Mosque Committee’s Plea Against Survey Order

The Supreme Court of India is currently hearing the plea filed by the Sambhal Mosque Committee, challenging the controversial order for a survey of the mosque. The committee has raised legal concerns about the survey, questioning its validity and the potential implications it could have on the rights of the community. The hearing has attracted considerable attention, as it could set important precedents for similar cases in the future. The committee's legal team is presenting its arguments, emphasizing issues related to religious freedoms and procedural fairness in conducting such surveys.

The case has sparked widespread debate, with multiple stakeholders closely monitoring the outcome. As the proceedings continue, legal experts and public interest groups are keenly awaiting the court's verdict, which could have lasting effects on the conduct of surveys related to religious sites across the country. Stay tuned for live updates as the situation unfolds, with all eyes on the Supreme Court for a ruling that could reshape the legal landscape on this issue.