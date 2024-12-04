Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / 60 Lakh Rupay Dedo: When Sambit Patra Highlighted 1971 Nagarwala Scam In Lok Sabha
Published Dec 4, 2024 at 11:32 AM IST

60 Lakh Rupay Dedo: When Sambit Patra Highlighted 1971 Nagarwala Scam In Lok Sabha

BJP MP Sambit Patra, during the discussion on The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha, took a dig at the Congress-led UPA while recalling the infamous Nagarwala case. He described it as a "thrilling and mysterious story of banking fraud" from Indira Gandhi's era, highlighting issues with the phone banking system. Patra further criticized the UPA, stating that their governance left the banking system on "ventilator support." He credited PM Modi's leadership for rescuing and revitalizing the banking sector, steering it towards recovery and growth.

LIVE TV