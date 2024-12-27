VIDEO: State Funeral For Dr. Singh Tomorrow, Ground Report From Former PM's Residence In Chandigarh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, one of India's most respected statesmen, passed away at 92 at AIIMS, Delhi. A renowned economist and scholar, Singh was the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, leading India through significant economic reforms and global financial challenges. Known for his integrity, humility, and visionary leadership, he was pivotal in liberalising India's economy as Finance Minister in 1991. Tributes are pouring in from leaders, dignitaries, and citizens worldwide, honouring his immense contributions to the nation. His demise marks the end of an era in Indian political and economic history.