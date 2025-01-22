Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / India / Unmissable Yogi Video | Rides On Boat, Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam With His Cabinet
Published Jan 22, 2025 at 6:22 PM IST

Unmissable Yogi Video | Rides On Boat, Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam With His Cabinet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, as well as other cabinet ministers, participated in a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. The Chief Minister held a special Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj before boarding a boat to take part in the sacred ritual. Sharing the moment on social media platform X, he posted a video of the ceremony, highlighting the spiritual significance of the event. The Maha Kumbh Mela attracts millions of devotees to Prayagraj for this revered occasion.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: