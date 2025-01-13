VIDEO: PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel in J&K, Iconic Project Granting All-Weather Access to Sonamarg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially inaugurated the Z-Morh Tunnel in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant milestone in the region's infrastructure development. The tunnel is expected to boost year-round tourism in Sonamarg, providing tourists with all-weather access to the picturesque town. Previously, Sonamarg remained largely inaccessible during the winter months due to heavy snowfall, but with the completion of this tunnel, visitors will now be able to explore the area throughout the year. This development is expected to not only enhance tourism but also improve connectivity and drive economic growth in the region.