Cricket Australia Exposed After New 360 Degree Clip Of KL Rahul's Controversial Dismissal Surfaces

KL Rahul was left fuming after the third umpire adjudged him out after reviewing the dubious appeal made by the home team. The on field umpires had given him not out, but the Pat Cummins and Co. decided to review the decision. KL Rahul was seemingly miffed and he indicated that he hadn't nicked the red cherry. The third umpire did not have any conclusive evidence and based on the readings, he decided to give KL Rahul out. Former India cricketers such as Aakash Chopra and Robin Uthappa have openly criticized the decision given by the umpire in the box. A fresh footage of the dismissal, a 360 view of the dismissal has been shared by Fox Cricket which indicates towards a clear gap between Rahul's bat and the ball which exposes Cricket Australia's reluctancy to have proper systems in place for a series as big as this.