News / Videos / Sports / 'The KING is DEAD': Ex-AUS Legend's CRUEL Words For Virat Kohli During LIVE Commentary
Published Dec 31, 2024 at 10:52 AM IST

'The KING is DEAD': Ex-AUS Legend's CRUEL Words For Virat Kohli During LIVE Commentary

Virat Kohli, once the backbone of India's batting lineup in Test cricket, has been struggling to find consistency in recent times. His well-documented troubles with deliveries outside the off-stump have continued to haunt him, leading to a string of underwhelming performances. In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli's contributions have largely been a disappointment, barring a remarkable century in the opening Test in Perth. However, beyond that knock, the Indian batting maestro has failed to rein in his natural aggression, repeatedly falling prey to the same trap. This inability to adapt and curb his instincts has proven costly for both Kohli and the Indian team, as his dismissals in a predictable manner have raised concerns about his form and mental discipline in the longest format of the game.

