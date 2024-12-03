HARBHAJAN SINGH EXCLUSIVE: 'For India-Pakistan to Happen, Hybrid Model Needed in Champions Trophy'

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to consider the hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing tension over the tournament's venue. In an exclusive interview with Republic Sport Fit, Harbhajan shared his thoughts on the Champions Trophy situation, stressing the importance of finding a solution that ensures the participation of all teams while addressing security concerns. The discussion also touched upon the rise of Jay Shah as the new ICC chairman, with Harbhajan providing his insights into Shah's leadership and vision for the future of international cricket. This interview offers a candid perspective on key issues shaping the global cricket landscape.